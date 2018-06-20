Reporters' Notebook: June 20, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from playwright Lillian Hellman, born on this date in 1905, “It is best to act with confidence, no matter how little right you have to it.”

PLENTY OF FUN – Three days of music, amusement rides and other attractions begin Thursday evening when the West Seneca Civic and Patriotic Commission holds its annual Community Days in Veterans Memorial Park behind West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.

There will be a $17 ride special from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Providing music in the beer tent will be Take Cover from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Nerds Gone Wild from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Hit N Run from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

There also will be a 5K run at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a parade at 2 p.m. Saturday and the Lancaster Carnival Kids Steel Orchestra in the Lions Band Shell from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. It climaxes with a giant fireworks display Saturday at dusk.

PAGE TURNERS – Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be offered as the Friends of the East Aurora Library hold their annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church, 9 Paine St. at Main Street, East Aurora. There will be a half-price sale Saturday, except for special items.

Members of the Friends can shop early during a pre-sale session from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Membership will be available at the door for $10 individual, $15 family. For more info, call the library at 652-4440.

PITCHING IN – Poets and musicians will join for a benefit program from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda.

Poets include Jennifer Campell, David Landrey, Rich Olson, Gene Grabiner and Ryki Zuckerman. Playing music will be drummer Pat Hulsman, bassist Ida Goeckel, guitarist Dan Kolb, saxophonist Kelly Bucheger, cellist Jonathan Golove and keyboardist Michael McNeill. Donation is $6.

MARK THE DATE – The Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs will hold its June board meeting Saturday in the Glen Iris Inn in Letchworth State Park. President Linda Momberger of Castile will lead the group in drawing up next year’s calendar. Registration begins at 10 a.m. All members are welcome. For reservations, call 585-493-2028.

TIME OF NEED – A benefit to help Wendy Daruszka with expenses in her fight against cervical cancer will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Biergarten, 3847 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Tickets are $30 and include well drinks, beer, wine, pop and food. There also will be raffles, a basket auction and music from Kevin Mikula. Tickets will be available at the door or by calling Gloria Daruszka at 771-1506 or Tonya Harris at 860-0924. To donate, visit the “Wendy’s Fight Against Cancer” pages on Facebook or gofundme.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Donna Garrett, Marti Gorman, Erin Cole, Kevin Richert, Barbara Marchelos, Rev. James Giles, Diane Savatteri, Angela Barker, Arlene Barker, Alice Salerno, Nora Hooley, Ryan Burdick, Sandy Rishel, Becky Palone, Aaron Feeney, Erin Joyce, Dan Bartus Jr., Dave Baker Jr., Emily Muscarella, Ruth Chadwick, Karen Metz, Ed Rathke, Andrew Kraengel, Joe Tasker, Cheryl K. Grasha, Elaine Leppien, Robert Lawson and Ashley Botzko.

