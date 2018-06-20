PAULINI, Kurt H.

PAULINI - Kurt H.

Entered into rest June 19, 2018. Loving son of George and the late Maria Paulini; dear brother of Ilse (James) Liebner, Friedrich (Dorothy) Paulini, Heinz (late Coleen) Paulini, Richard (Helen) Paulini, and Andreas Paulini; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Sunday from 1-6 pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com