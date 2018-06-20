Outdoors Calendar

June 21 – Lake Erie Chapter, Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post 735, Legion Drive (off Union Road), West Seneca. Fly tying and fly casting instruction at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. with speaker Tyler Olrogg of Springville talking about a brook trout research project he is involved with.

June 21 – Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston, will host a six-week, 300-target doubles league beginning June 21. Shooting sign up times are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Targets may be ATA registered. Questions: 335-4111.

June 23 – Kayaking on Hyde Park Lake, Niagara Falls as part of a Hyde Park Summer Bash starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring your own or register on-site for a free guided tour by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers (first come, first served).

June 23 – Second Annual Veterans Fishing Day at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Denise Clay at 585-948-5445.

June 23 – Kids Fishing Derby at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott from 8 a.m. to noon. Contact the marina at 778-5462 for more information.

June 23 – Early Morning Birding at Tillman Wildlife management Area from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 585-457-3228 to preregister.

June 23 – Long Trail Swamp Walk at Beaver Meadow in North Java. Call 585-457-3228 to preregister. Fee is $5.

June 23 – Kids fishing derby at Hyde Park Lake, Niagara Falls as part of their Hyde Park Summer Bash. Contest will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Joe Urso at 334-0835 for questions.

June 23-24 – Free Fishing Day Weekend. Go to www.dec.nys.gov for details.

June 23-24 – 10th Annual Family Fishing Days at Broderick Park, Buffalo from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call George Johnson at 818-3410 for more info.

June 23 – Teach Me To Fish Program at Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe McAdam at 570-3436 for information.

June 23 – Hike the Upper Great Gorge Route Trail in Niagara Falls State Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Call 282-5154 to register or for more information.

June 25 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

June 26 – Buffalo Metro Chapter of Ducks Unlimited with be holding a Happy Hour at Big Ditch Brewing Company from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Dan DeLawyer at 607-331-8695.

June 27 – Safe Harbor Open Bass League contest, 6 to 9 p.m. Entry fee is $40 per two-person team. Call 828-0027 for more info.

June 27 – Purple Martin Public Banding Day, Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more info, contact Carl Zenger at cpzenger@gmail.com. Meet at the Refuge Headquarters on Casey Road, Basom.

June 28 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

June 28 – Cayuga Creek Ecology kayak tour at Griffon Park, Niagara Falls, starting at 6 p.m. with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. Call Wendy at 852-7483, Ext. 26, for more information.

June 28-29 – 17th Annual Greater Niagara BassEye Celebrity Challenge. Reception at the Atrium at Rich Products June 28, fishing for bass and walleye in Lake Erie on June 29 from Safe Harbor Marina. For more info, contact 204-2535.

June 29 – WNY Heroes/Innovative Outdoors Veterans Fishing Day as part of Operation B.O.O.T.S. out of Dunkirk Harbor from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch to follow at Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, Dunkirk. Call Lynn Magistrale for more information on fishing or to donate your charter service at 630-5020.

June 30 – WNY Bassmasters Club Tournament, Sodus Bay from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at the state launch ramp. Call Andy Full at 535-0908.

June 30 – Gander Outdoors Grand Opening, 880 Young St., Tonawanda, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Displays, kids fishing pond, wind tunnel, adult casting contest, food and more. Contact Patty at 315-767-7754 if you are interested in setting up a display.

June 30-July 29 – Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $10,000 grand prize. www.loc.org

June 30 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Tournament Picnic, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from noon to 4 p.m.

June 30 – Safe Harbor Open Bass League contest at Dunkirk from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $50. Call 828-0027 for more info.

June 30 – A Dose of the Great Outdoors Beach Walk at Wilson-Tuscarora State Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Call 282-5154 for information and registration.

June 30 – Take a Kid Birding at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, North Java, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5. Preregistration required by calling 585-457-3228.

July 1-August 31 – NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament. Nine species categories. www.nyssummerclassic.com.

July 4-15 – 28th Annual Stephen C. Harrington Memorial Erie Canal Fishing Derby from the Niagara River to Albion. Seven divisions: bass, sheepshead, northern pike, bullhead, walleye, carp and catfish. www.eriecanalderby.com for more information.

July 5 – Kayaking with Tina and Kelly at Beaver Island State Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also on July 12, 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. Call 282-5154 to register.

July 7 – Lake Erie Big Dawg Walleye Tournament: Chadwick Bay Marina, Dunkirk Harbor. Optional Big Fish Friday (July 6). Unlimited boat field, two to five anglers per boat, $500 entry fee, 100 percent payback. Call Mark Mohr, 716-998-9871. https://www.rayzorsbigdawg.com/

July 7 – Beginners Kayak with Tina at Beaver Island State Park at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

July 7 – e-Bird Tutorial with naturalist Tom Kerr at Audubon’s Beaver Meadow Nature Center, North Java from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn all about the app in this “how-to” session. Pre-register at 585-457-3228. Fee is $5.

July 7 – Kayaking with Matt at Knox Farm State Park from 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

July 14 – 23rd Annual Southtowns Walleye Association’s Kids Fishing Derby at Chestnut Ridge Park (Shelter No. 10), Orchard Park, from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Dennis at 861-5687.

July 14 – ABS Boating Safely Class at Fort Niagara State Park Officer’s Club, Youngstown, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Martin Laufer at 390-7727 for more information.

July 21 -8th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout – 100 percent cash back tournament. Optional Big Fish Friday (July 20, 2018). $500 entry fee, teams of 2 to 5 anglers per boat, 6-fish bag weigh-in. Up to $100,000 in cash/prize awards. Call Don Ruppert, 716-435-4137. https://walleyeshootout.com/.