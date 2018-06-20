OSIKA, Susan P. (Sopczyk)

June 16, 2018. Passed away peacefully at home at age 86. Predeceased by beloved husband, Edwin; devoted mother of Michael (Barbara), Mark (Eileen) and Mitchell Osika; loving grandmother of Shannon (Ron) Cotropia, Christopher (Alisha Messmer), Casey (Julie Klafehn), Daniel (Sarah) and Douglas (Ashley Fenyn) Osika; daughter of the late Witt and Emelia Sopczyk; great-grandmother of Connor and Christian Cotropia and Madison Osika; dearest sister of the late Casey and Matty (Gerri) Sopczyk, Clara (late Leo) Odrzywolski, Loretta (late Fred) Mikolajek, Chet Sopczyk, Florence (late Ted) Osinski, Edward (late Alice) Sopczyk, Irene (late Ted) Kawalerski and Alfred (late Terry) Sopczyk; dear sister-in-law of Maryann (late Leonard) Makowski and the late Eugene (Sue) Osika; also survived by several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church (5271 Clinton St, Elma 14059) Friday at 9:30 AM. The Osika family also wishes to extend a special thank you to all the caring staff at the U.S. Renal Care facility in Cheektowaga. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com