Sabres' O'Reilly second to Vegas' Karlsson in Lady Byng balloting

Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly finished in second place Wednesday night in balloting for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. Vegas center William Karlsson won the honor at the NHL Awards Show held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

O'Reilly had 24 goals, 37 assists and just one minor penalty last season for the Sabres while also setting an NHL record for faceoffs won in a season.

In voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, Karlsson had 915 points while O'Reilly had 694. Florida's Aleksander Barkov (493) was third, Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar (471) was fourth and Minnesota's Jared Spurgeon (202) was fifth.

There were 161 ballots cast and O'Reilly had 38 first-place votes. He had 11 seconds, 23 thirds, 23 fourths and 13 fifths. Karlsson had 57 first-place votes.

O'Reilly finished 11th in the Selke Trophy voting for best defensive forward. Kopitar was the winner.