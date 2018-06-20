Niagara Falls Summer Bash rescheduled due to possible thunderstorms

Niagara Falls’ Summer Bash in Hyde Park has been rescheduled for July 28 in anticipation of severe weather this weekend, the city announced on Wednesday.

Summer Bash, a day of live music and events along Robbins Drive, was originally scheduled for Saturday.

Rain and a possible thunderstorm could roll through Niagara Falls on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation there is 80 percent Saturday.

“The probability for lightning and thunderstorms forecast for this Saturday pose a safety risk to participants of many of the scheduled events including the children’s fishing derby, musical entertainment and others,” according to the news release.

The event’s new rain date is July 29. Summer Bash is also scheduled to include a free kayaking tour, a number of food trucks, a beer tent and fire safety activities for kids provided by the Niagara Falls Fire Department.