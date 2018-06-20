NHL Draft: 10 names to know other than Rasmus Dahlin

Barring a massive shock, Rasmus Dahlin will be selected No. 1 overall by the Sabres. Here are some other names at the top of the draft to know:

Andrei Svechnikov (Forward, Barrie Colts, OHL)

The 2016-17 United States Hockey League Rookie of the Year is the No. 1-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, where he ranked first among rookies in points per game with 1.64. His older brother Evgeny was drafted 19th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2015 and played in 14 games last season.

Olivier Rodrigue (Goalie, Drummondville Voltigeurs, QMJHL)

Rodrigue is small for a goalie, at just 159 pounds. This hasn’t seemed to affect him. He is the top-ranked North American goaltender. He played in the World Under-18 championships for Canada and posted a 1.33 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

Quinn Hughes (Defenseman, University of Michigan, NCAA)

Hughes just finished up his freshman year at Michigan, where he played in 37 games. He also won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2017 World Championships and was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie team. Most consider him the best defenseman in the draft after Dahlin.

Vitali Kravtsov (Right wing, Traktor Chelyabinsk, KHL)

Kravtsov made his KHL debut during the 2016-17 season, where he played in three games. Last season, he scored four goals during the regular season but improved his draft stock considerably by posting 11 points in 16 games in the KHL playoffs. The question is how soon he would be ready to make the jump to the NHL.

Brady Tkachuk (Forward, Boston University, NCAA)

Tkachuk, the No. 2-ranked North American skater, is expected to join the family business when he is drafted. Father Keith played in 1,201 NHL games for four teams while his brother Matthew just wrapped up his second season with the Flames. Tkachuk had eight goals and 23 assists during his freshman year at Boston University and was a popular figure in Buffalo during the World Junior Championship. He scored in the third period and then in the shootout as the U.S. beat Canada in the outdoor game at New Era Field.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Center, Assat Pori, Finland)

The 17-year-old scored 10 goals and had 29 points in 57 games in the Finnish first division last season. He was also a standout on Finland’s Under-18 team, where he scored three goals and had six assists in seven games at Worlds.

Lukas Dostal (Goalie, Trebic, Czech-2)

Dostal is ranked No. 1 among European goalies. He played for five different teams during the 2017-18 season and allowed an average of 2.5 goals a game.

Evan Bouchard (Defense, London, OHL)

Bouchard ranked first among defensemen and eighth overall with 25 goals and 62 assists in six games in the OHL during the 2017-18 season. He won an OHL Championship during his rookie season in 2016 and was a member of Canada White’s gold medal team at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Filip Zadina (Right wing, Halifax, QMJHL)

He led all rookies in the QMJHL with 44 goals and 38 assists. The No. 3-ranked North American skater increased his standing with scouts at the World Junior Championship. He was named to the tournament all-star team while playing for the Czech Republic.

Noah Dobson (Defense, Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL)

Dobson was named to the QMJHL first all-star team in 2017-18 and was named the Sport PEI’s Junior Male Athlete of the Year. He is a versatile two-way defenseman who can distribute the puck well and help his team in the offensive zone.