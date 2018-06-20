NHL Awards: Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly could take home second Lady Byng

Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly could bring home the Lady Byng Trophy for the second time in his career Wednesday night.

O'Reilly is one of three finalists for the trophy, awarded to the NHL's most gentlemanly player who also shows a high standard of ability. Florida center Aleksander Barkov and Vegas center William Karlsson are the other finalists.

The annual NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas begins at 8 p.m. EST and will air on NBCSN and Sportsnet.

Voting was done at the conclusion of the regular season by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, and the winner will be announced June 20 at the NHL Awards Show.

O'Reilly had just one penalty this season, the fewest among any player with at least 41 appearances. He also recorded 24 goals and 61 points. He set the NHL record with 1,274 faceoff wins.

O'Reilly won the Lady Byng with Colorado in 2013-14. The only Sabres player to win the award was Gilbert Perreault in 1972-73.

Among the finalists for the other major awards:

Hart Trophy (MVP): Taylor Hall (Devils,) Anze Kopitar (Kings), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche).

Ted Lindsay Award (NHLPA MVP): Taylor Hall (Devils), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Oilers)

Jack Adams Trophy (coach of the year): Jared Bednar (Avalanche), Bruce Cassidy (Bruins), Gerard Gallant (Golden Knights)

Norris Trophy (best defenseman): Drew Doughty (Kings), Victor Hedman (Lightning), P.K. Subban (Predators)

Selke Trophy (best defensive forward): Patrice Bergeron (Bruins), Sean Couturier (Flyers), Anze Kopitar (Kings)

Calder Memorial Trophy (top rookie): Matthew Barzal (Islanders), Brock Boeser (Canucks), Clayton Keller (Coyotes)

Vezina Trophy (best goalie): Connor Hellebuyck (Jets), Pekka Rinne (Predators), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning)