Of Lockport, June 19, 2018. Husband of Nancy (Burrows) McHugh; children John (Kristin) McHugh, Angela Kettell, John Rode, and Charlene McDonald; grandchildren Alexander, Andrew, Olivia Kettell, Keira, Katelyn McHugh, and Brady, Taylor and Connor McDonald; sister late Ellen Rode; nieces and nephews John Burrows, Brian Burrows, Trisha Burrows, Amanda McCauley, and Justin Burrows. Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 22nd from 3-8 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 23rd at 9 AM in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Donations to Eastern Niagara Hospital or Niagara Hospice or DeSales Catholic School would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com