McCAUSLAND - Donald F., Jr. June 15, 2018. Beloved husband of Linda McCausland (nee Heim); loving father of Molly (Jay) Williams; dear brother of William, Robert and James McCausland, Helen Paruolo, Patricia Hughes and the late Richard McCausland. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 9:30 at St. Christopher RC Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pitch In For Baseball, providing baseball equipment to needy children. www.pifb.org
