MAZIERSKI - Daniel R. June 17, 2018, age 76, of Wheatfield, NY. Beloved father of Brenda (Michael) Continelli, Angela (William) Szuminski and Catherine (David) Szabad; dearest companion of Barbara Pawlak; brother of Joseph (JoAnn) Mazierski, Jacqueline (Raymond) Thompson and Sandy Carpenter; also survived by seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, 5-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com