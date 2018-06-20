MAYNARD, Douglas J.

MAYNARD - Douglas J. Of Lockport, NY, June 18, 2018. Beloved companion of Linda Hatswell; dearest father of Amanda and Melissa (Joseph) Kapsiak; grandfather of Avery; brother of Cynthia Maynard. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and North French Rds.) on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a chapel service at 7:30. Mr. Maynard was a member of the Town of Lockport Historical Society, and We Loved **** Camping Club.