Mark your calendars: Sabres' home opener is Oct. 4 vs. Boston

The NHL released the 2018-19 home openers for its teams Wednesday, and the Buffalo Sabres will play at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 against the Boston Bruins.

Barring something unforeseen, the game will mark the NHL debut of No. 1 overall draft pick Rasmus Dahlin.

The game also will mark the fifth straight year Buffalo has opened its season at home, and the Sabres should have a big advantage. Boston is opening its season the night before – as the opponent for the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup banner-raising in Capital One Arena.

The Sabres have not played a home opener against the Bruins since Oct. 10, 1974. Buffalo won that game, 9-5, in a contest most remembered for Danny Gare scoring his first NHL goal 18 seconds into the first period, three seconds shy of the NHL record for a rookie tallying off the opening faceoff of his first game. The Sabres went on to cap that season by losing to Philadelphia in the '75 Stanley Cup final.

You can watch Gare's goal in this video from his 1993 Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame induction. The play starts 10 seconds into the clip.

Buffalo last opened a season against the Bruins with a 5-3 win at Boston Garden on Oct. 7, 1993.

The complete schedules of all teams for next season are slated to be revealed at 5 p.m. Thursday and will be highlighted during a live telecast on NHL Network from Draft Week in Dallas.