Man who cyberstalked Geneseo student sentenced

A Long Island man was sentenced to 48 months in prison after stalking his ex-girlfriend by mailing her drugs, shooting a window on her parents' car and sending threatening text messages to the woman, her SUNY Geneseo classmates and her housemates, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Thomas Traficante, 23, sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Court Judge David G. Larimer, was convicted of cyberstalking and distribution of a controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said between October and December 2017, Trificante sent threatening text messages to the former girlfriend, including one that warned “its not safe out there tonight.”

Traficante sent cocaine to her college mailbox, prosecutors said.

Traficante texted the woman that “there are various people among different orgs who have hurt me. My plan is to hurt them,” and “the only thing that helps is revenge,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

He sent the woman's housemates threatening voicemails, including one in which he used a voice-disguising device, warning, “I’m in the house,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The woman changed her telephone number, but Traficante contacted her new phone number to leave a message for her and housemates that warned, “your all crazy if you think I’m not still out there,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Traficante posed as his ex-girlfriend to create a false prostitution advertisement that included her new phone number.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said she received more than 60 calls from men seeking sexual encounters.

Prosecutors said Traficante hacked into her email and social media accounts, as well as her cell phone and college account, which contained her grades, tests and class assignments.

Prosecutors said Traficante sent his ex-girlfriend a message that inquired of her whereabouts and included a screenshot of her location.

Traficante hacked into the woman's Amazon account and used it to purchase a book about stalking, titled “I’m Watching You,” and sent it to her, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Traficante used a BB gun to shoot out the window of a vehicle owned by her parents, and shot out a window in their house.

Traficante mailed cocaine to her college mailbox on Nov. 2, 2017, and then contacted university police to advise them of the package, prosecutors said.

Traficante mailed the narcotic MDMA – Molly – to the woman, and mailed her another package containing cocaine, prosecutors said.

A loaded AR 15 rifle was located in Traficante's residence at his arrest, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.