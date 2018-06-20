Man found dead in burning pickup was longtime volunteer firefighter

The man whose body was found inside a burning pickup truck Monday night was identified as Robert House, 64, a resident of the Town of Tonawanda, town police said Wednesday.

House had been a Brighton volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years and was retired from the Thruway Authority, police said.

A crew from the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company put out the fire, which was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday when neighbors called 911 about a large boom on Wynnwood Avenue near Yorkshire Road.

"The next-of-kin have been notified and respectfully request personal privacy during their time of grieving," police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, police said the death was under investigation but that foul play was not suspected. No other injuries were reported.