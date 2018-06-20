Lockport residents offered solar energy discounts in state program

A state-sponsored program called Solarize Lockport is giving City of Lockport residents and businesses the chance to install solar panels on their properties at reduced prices.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority gave the city $5,000 to promote the effort, which begins with an informational meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday in City Hall.

Brian M. Smith, city planning and development director, said if city residents buy a solar energy system from the designated contractor, Solar Liberty, by Oct. 12, they could save 20 percent. Also, military veterans can save an extra $250, and the city is waiving electrical permit fees, according to the campaign website.

A similar program is underway in Grand Island. Last year, there were Solarize efforts in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda.