LIS, Carmella A. (Sicurella)

June 18, 2018. Beloved wife of James P. Lis; dear mother of Shawn (Rachel) Lis; grandmother of Maranella and Everett. Visitation at the James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., 335 Ontario St. on Friday from 4-7 PM, with funeral prayers at 6:45.