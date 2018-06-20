Letter: Andover yearbook quote reflects current times

I find it ironic that “Make a lie big, keep it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it” was removed from Andover’s yearbook and the district was appalled and angered by this quote. When I read it, I assumed it was something that Donald Trump had said, not Hitler. Rather than forget the past we seem to be coming closer to it. I think this quote hits a raw nerve, not because of who said it, but it may mirror today’s reality.

Paul Elmore

Lancaster