LEBRON, Mary Ann (Gallo)

June 17, 2018, beloved wife of the late Nieves "Sno" Lebron; dear mother of Anthony Victor Lebron; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, four stepsons and one stepdaughter; sister of the late Theresa Davis and Phyllis Norton. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Thursday and Friday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa's Church at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.