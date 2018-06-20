Lackawanna man charged with aggravated DWI

A Lackawanna man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by State Police in the Town of Lockport.

Troopers stopped Patrick J. Gannon, 23, Sunday on South Transit Road for crossing the center lane and shoulder road markings.

State Police said they observed Gannon's failure to keep right while driving a vehicle with broken glass that distorted his visibility. Police said Gannon failed to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of an address change that should have appeared on his license.

State Police said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Gannon's breath. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Gannon consented to a breathalyzer, which revealed a .23 percent blood alcohol content level.

Gannon was issued traffic tickets and scheduled to return to Lockport Town Court.