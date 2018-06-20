Kenmore woman charged with starting fire in her room at Sisters Hospital

A 55-year-old patient at Sisters Hospital was charged Tuesday night with starting a fire in a garbage can in her room, according to a Buffalo police report.

Firefighters were called to the Main Street hospital at about 8:40 p.m. The fire was contained to the garbage can and immediately extinguished, a hospital spokeswoman said in an email.

Patients in rooms in close proximity to the fire were moved to other available rooms in the same unit. No patients were injured and no hospital services were affected, the spokeswoman said.

Sharon Mielonen, of Kenmore, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson, according to the police report.

Damage was estimated at about $600, according to the Buffalo Fire Department Alarm Office.