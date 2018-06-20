Jeff Miers' Playlist: R+R=NOW, Kenneth Whalum, Spirtualized, Johnny Marr, Nas
R+R=NOW, "Collagically Speaking"
A super-group of jazz and r&b musicians, featuring Robert Glasper, Terace Martin, Christian Scott, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin and Justin Tyson. Funky, beautiful neo-soul and future-jazz.
Kenneth Whalum, "Make It Out Alive"
Nephew of jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum and erstwhile Frank Ocean collaborator makes haunting, often ethereal jazz-informed neo-soul.
Spiritualized, "A Perfect Miracle/I'm Your Man"
The first hint of what's to come when new album "And Nothing Hurt" drops in September. Stripped-back by Spiritualized standards, but still dreamily grandiose and soul-stirring.
Johnny Marr, "Call the Comet"
The legend returns with what is surely his strongest post-Smiths solo work. Can't wait for his October show at the Town Ballroom.
Nas, "Nasir"
I'm still not sure if I like this Kanye West-produced mess, but I can’t stop listening to it to find out.
Share this article