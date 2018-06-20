HASSEY, Joseph E.

Entered into rest June 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Jacqueline M. (nee Lange) Hassey; devoted father of Jill (Timothy) Milligan, Jean (Richard) Dillon, Jennifer (Bryan) Wittmeyer, Julie (Mark) Schweizer, and Jay Hassey; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Erin, Ryan, Bradley, Carly, Brynn, Dylan, Eli, Levon, Isla, and the late Liam; loving son of the late John and Mary Hassey; dear brother of John (Phyllis) Hassey and Kathleen (Frank) Caccamise; and fond son-in-law of Robert and Estelle Lange. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Your condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com