Grandfather pleads to weapons possession after gun is found in toy car

A Buffalo man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a weapons possession charge after Erie County sheriff's deputies found a gun in his home inside a toy car last June, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Shawn Stevenson, 46, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a raid at his Junior Avenue home on June 30 of last year, the district attorney's office said.

The gun was found inside a toy car Stevenson's grandchildren played with, prosecutors said.

Stevenson faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 10.