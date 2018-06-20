Gowanda family charged after drug raid

Three members of a Gowanda family face drug charges after a raid Tuesday involving the Erie County Sheriff's SWAT Team during which one of the family members suffered a medical emergency, police said.

Gowanda police and members of the Southern Tier Drug Task Force recovered heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and Suboxone after executing a search warrant at an Allen Street home, police said in a news release.

Nathan Bley, 22, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Erie County Holding Center on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond, police said.

Pamela Bley, 55, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued an appearance ticket.

Terry Bley, 57, who suffered the unspecified medical emergency, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. A warrant was issued for his arrest.