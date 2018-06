Free haircuts offered at Fireman's Park

Charlene Minx and Julie Jackson cut hair for free for both men and women at Fireman's Park in Buffalo on Sunday, June 17, 2018. The free service was sponsored by volunteers from Buffalo's Good Neighbors, who also served lunch and provided people with bags of food and toiletries – just like they do between 1 and 3 p.m. each Sunday throughout the year.