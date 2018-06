Transforming grain elevator site to offices, apartments, malt museum

The architectural firm Young + Wright will soon move into a building attached to a grain silo on Elk Street. It was home to Buffalo Malting Co., built in 1926 to serve area breweries. The architects hope to pay homage to its past by creating a malt museum. The four round silos and five rectangular silos on the property are mothballed for now.