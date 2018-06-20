Former Bills GM Doug Whaley named to NFLPA Bowl post

Doug Whaley is back in football.

The former general manager of the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday was named the director of college scouting for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. In his new role, Whaley will be responsible for recruiting, evaluating and selecting draft-eligible prospects to compete in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

"I’m grateful to the NFLPA for entrusting me with this opportunity to work with a marquee collegiate showcase," Whaley said in a news release issued by the game. "We are an organization that will be with the players for their entire careers both on and off the field. I’m thrilled to serve in this capacity of introducing them to the union, our partners and the many great programs available to help them make the most of their experience."

Whaley replaces Tony Softli, who left to become director of scouting for the Alliance of American Football. Whaley has been out of the NFL since being fired by the Bills on April 30, 2017, one day after the conclusion of the draft. He most recently worked as a senior sports business adviser for Impellia, a company founded in 2015 by former NFL quarterback Charlie Batch that works with universities to identify new technologies that can be used in sports performance, injury prevention and rehabilitation.

“Right now, it’s a short-term deal,” Whaley told Sports Business Journal in September of working with Impellia. “It’s something to keep me busy, keep my mind engaged, keep me around the game, but not in the game.”

Whaley brings 22 years of NFL experience to his new job, including his time as the Bills' GM from 2013-17.

"We are thrilled to have Doug join our team,” Teri Smith, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl director and deputy managing director of the NFLPA, said in a news release. "His knowledge of the scouting landscape, along with his vast NFL résumé, will help continue the Collegiate Bowl’s growth and benefit the game’s participants as they learn the business of football."