FEENEY, Sandra Ruth (Mex)

FEENEY - Sandra Ruth (nee Mex)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 17, 2018; beloved wife of the late Leo P.; devoted mother of Arthur (Kerrie), Michael, Gerald and Elizabeth (Lee); cherished grandmother, relative and friend. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday from 9-10:30 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.