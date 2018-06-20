EDDINS, Maxie Sr.

EDDINS - Maxie Sr. June 16, 2018 age 95. Beloved husband of 70 years to Mamie (nee Cooper) Eddins; devoted father of Maxie Jr., Yvonne Brown, Henrietta Eddins and the late Elaine Woods; grandfather of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Edward, Clarence, Luzell, Ruth and Lola; also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will be present at White Rock Baptist Church, 480 E. Utica Street, Buffalo, Saturday from 10 AM-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com