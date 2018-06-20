DUBAJ, Jacqueline P. (Tubisz)

June 18, 2018 of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of Lawrence J. Dubaj; cherished mother of Kelly (Jason) Walker, Eric Dubaj, and a late baby girl; loving grandma J and JJ of Emma, Ethan, Sloan, 1 baby on the way, and 1 late baby boy; dear sister of Arthur (Cheryl) Tubisz, Dolores (late John) Kocieniewski; Mary (Norb) Meier, Henry Murak, and the late Paulette Tubisz; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services commencing Thursday, June 21st, at 8:45AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) and at 9:30AM in St. John Vianney Church. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 20th, from 2-8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or ALS Association. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com.