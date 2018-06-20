Driving that train: 7 charged at Dead & Company concert at Darien Lake

Seven people who attended the Dead & Company concert Tuesday night at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center were either arrested or ticketed, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

Two men were charged with the sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with laughing gas. Mark L. Olson, 48, of San Diego, and Joshua A. Thompson, 23, of Woodbury, N.J., were accused of selling balloons containing nitrous oxide. They were jailed in lieu of $250 bail each, the Sheriff's Office said.

Michael D. Kopyscianski, 33, of the Bronx, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after deputies said he was found in possession of heroin. He was jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail.

A Tompkins County man was accused of re-entering the venue after he was ejected, the Sheriff's Office said. Roger J. Furman, 54, of Enfield, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and jailed in lieu of $250 bail.

Alicia M. Trace-Stephenson, 42, of Tiny, Ont., also was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing for re-entering the venue after being ejected. She was jailed in lieu of $150 bail, deputies said.

Charles A. Restivo, 46, of Lockport, was issued an appearance ticket for trespassing after he tried coming back into the venue after being ejected.

Matthew T. Gillespy, 30, of New York City, was charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a fight in the parking lot, authorities said.