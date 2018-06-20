Driver of motorized bike hurt in collision with vehicle in Wheatfield

The driver of a motorized bicycle was injured Wednesday in a collision with another vehicle at Lockport and Walmore roads in Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m., when a motorist traveling east on Lockport Road attempted to make a U-turn in front of the driver on the motorized bicycle, which was traveling in the shoulder of the road headed west.

The two drivers collided in the shoulder of the road. The driver of the motorized bicycle, whose name was not released, was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle told deputies none of them were injured.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation.