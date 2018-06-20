DANAHER, Marcella (Caggiano)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 19, 2018. Devoted mother of Patrick (Loren) Danaher, Susan Terranova, and Linda (Michael) Koeppel; cherished grandmother of Sean Danaher, Kerry (Matt) Fry, Aaron Koeppel, and Evan Koeppel; loving daughter of the late Sebastian and Eleanor Caggiano; dear sister of Joyce Garretson, Rosemarie (Carl) LoBue, and the late Joseph Caggiano; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Friday morning at 9 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com