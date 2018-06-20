CRANCE, Joan (Dennison)

June 19, 2018, of Langford and Eden, NY, at the age of 83 years; beloved wife of Robert Crance; loving mother of Cheryl and Richard (Ann) Crance; grandmother of Brandon Hughey (Megan), Rebecca (Brandon) Moore, Hayden, Ian and the late Austin. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rte. 62), North Collins, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 12 PM. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com