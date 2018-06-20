CORDONE, Nancy J. (Gall)

June 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Emilio Cordone; dearest mother of Mark Cordone and Nicholas (Joanne) Cordone; beloved daughter of the late Zoltan and Nancy (nee Storms) Gall; dear sister of Eleanor Grabowski and Patricia Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Quinn-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 192 Abbott Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Nancy was an artist who was a member of the Albright Knox Art Gallery and a former employee CAO of Erie County Head Start. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com