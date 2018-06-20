COLICCHIA, Anthony J. "Mister Pizza"

Of Clarence Center, entered into rest June 18, 2018. Loving son of the late Frank and Anneliese Colicchia; beloved brother of Linda (late Gino) Franco and the late Frank Colicchia Jr.; devoted uncle of Anthony (Brittany) Franco, Annelisa Franco and the late Sara Franco; fond great-uncle of Anthony Jr., Dominic, Gianna, Rosalinda, Eliana, Alyssa, Amelia and Gianlucca; cherished cousin of Rita Colicchia, Joseph (Lisa) Stasio, Frank Stasio Jr. and Renee Stasio; also survived by many very special friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rose of Lima Church, corner of Parkside and Parker Aves., Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Colicchia served in the United States Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at

