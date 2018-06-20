Chautauqua sheriff: Motorcyclist injured after speeding away from deputies

A motorcyclist was injured after deputies tried to pull him over on Route 430 in Ellery at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and he sped away, Chautauqua County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies lost visual contact with the motorcyclist but soon came upon a debris field in the roadway, officials said.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist, whose name has not been released was treated by paramedics at the scene and then flown to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pa., for treatment. He was listed in stable condition just before 6 a.m., officials said.

The incident was under investigation. Officials said charges are pending.