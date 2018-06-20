CAUGHILL, Frederick N.

June 16, 2018, beloved husband of the late Rita E. (nee Schmidt) Caughill. Devoted father of James F. (Ann) and Mark L. (Diane) Caughill. Loving grandfather of Zachary Caughill. Dear brother of Norman J. Caughill and the late Elizabeth (Walker) Scholl, Robert F. Caughill, Catherine Mead and Isabelle Scholl. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday, June 24th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Ave.), Monday, June 25th at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com