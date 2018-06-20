Casale promoted to Niagara County economic development director

Michael A. Casale, deputy economic development commissioner for Niagara County since 1998, was promoted to director by the County Legislature Tuesday.

Also, the department's headquarters was named for Casale's predecessor.

The Legislature voted to rename the building on Lockport Road in Wheatfield the Samuel M. Ferraro Center for Commerce, for the 22-year county development director who died March 10. The new signs will go up by Aug. 31.

Casale was given a five-year term as director, retroactive to March 12, and a $92,500-a-year salary.

Former legislator Andrea L. Klyczek, who has been the county Industrial Development Agency's director of regional and international development, will be deputy director of development and of the NCIDA for $75,476 a year. Her pay will be split 50-50 by the county government and the NCIDA.