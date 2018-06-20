Buffalo police make arrest in Goodyear Avenue fatal shooting

A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with the May homicide of a 23-year-old man on Goodyear Avenue, Buffalo police announced Wednesday.

Police said the teen, whose name was not included in the announcement posted on Twitter, was charged with second-degree murder.

Chaz A. Carter was shot at about 7:10 p.m. May 9 on Goodyear, near Genesee Street, and died the next day.

The fatal shooting happened in the same neighborhood where city officials kicked off annual Clean Sweep activities on Wednesday morning.

That neighborhood also had another shooting take place there Wednesday. Police and firefighters were called to the area of East Ferry and Moselle streets around 1:15 p.m. for the report of a person shot in the back.

The location of Wednesday's shooting was about three blocks from the site of the Clean Sweep announcement, police said.