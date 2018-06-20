Buffalo man with two 12-year-olds in car charged with felony DWI

A Buffalo man was arrested Wednesday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped by state troopers for speeding on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway, in Cheektowaga, State Police said.

According to State Police, Jason E. Collier, 47, was traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Collier failed field sobriety tests administered by troopers and refused to provide a breath sample. He was subsequently arrested.

Collier was charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law because there were two 12-year-old passengers in the car Collier was driving.

He was held by troopers pending arraignment in Cheektowaga Town Court.