BRITT, Eileen (Lowe)

June 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John P. Britt. Loving mother of Michael (Susan) Britt, Patrick (Betty) Britt and Peggy (late Al) Frank. Devoted Nana of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister of Thelma (late Paul) Roelants and the late Jack (Jean) Lowe. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, on Thursday from 4-7 PM, where a funeral service will follow at 7 PM. Eileen was a longtime member of the Tonawanda Cloghoppers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to your local S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com