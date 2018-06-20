[BN] Blitz newsletter: Tyrod Taylor is an incredible mentor, Baker Mayfield says

Tyrod Taylor led by example during his time in Buffalo, and his leadership skills are already evident in Cleveland.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is behind Taylor on the depth chart despite being drafted first overall, said this week that he has been impressed by Taylor's leadership.

"For me to watch him and learn from him has been great," Mayfield said. "He sets the bar high, shows up, his work ethic, it’s a great situation for me to come into to have someone like that. It’s good for me."

Mayfield also mentioned that he thought the Browns got a steal by acquiring Taylor for only a third-round draft pick.

