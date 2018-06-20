BLINCO, Jeanne M.

BLINCO - Jeanne M. Of Lewiston, NY, June 15, 2018, age 86, wife of Stewart P. Blinco; mother of Edward (Kathleen McMillen) Blinco, of Charleston, SC, Thomas (Lynne Shannon) Blinco of Canton, OH, and James Blinco of Lewiston; grandmother of Stephanie (Lee) Campbell, Katherine (Ryan) Jaworski, Todd (Christine O'Connor) Blinco and Andrew Blinco; sister of Edith (the late James) Mashinter; also survived by four great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston, Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 22 at 1 PM from St. Peter's RC Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston. Please assemble at church. Burial will be private at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lewiston Garden Club, PO Box 32, Lewiston, NY 14092 or to St. Peter's Church Capital Campaign Fund.