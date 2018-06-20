Bisons' pitchers pounded in 10-2 defeat

The Bisons gave up 16 hits Wednesday in a 10-2 blow-out loss at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The Bisons mustered just three hits and were in trouble from the start.

Aneury Tavarez, the second batter to the plate for the Red Sox, homered to right field. Bisons starting pitcher Nick Tepesch then walked the next two batters and hit the next with a pitch. This setup Ivan De Jesus Jr. for a sacrifice fly to bring in two runners and advance Adam Lind to third. Lind was brought home by the next batter.

Things didn’t get much better for the Herd. The Red Sox added runs in the second and third, which led to the removal of Tepesch in favor of Luis Santos. Santos struck out three of the four batters he faced in the fourth but gave up two runs in the fifth.

Al Alburquerque then came out to relieve Santos, but he struggled as well. He allowed two runs in the seventh and was removed later in that inning in favor of Tim Mayza. Mayza was able to get the Bisons out of the seventh and retired the first three batters of the eighth.

The Bisons avoided the shutout thanks to a two-run homer by Danny Jansen in the top of the ninth.

Noteworthy:

Bisons designated hitter Reese McGuire was ejected in the bottom of the seventh after arguing with home plate umpire Rich Grassa. McGuire had been called out on a strikeout before the dust-up.

Points of Interest:

This is just the second time this season the Bisons have given up 10 runs, with the first occurring June 1 against Charlotte. They fell, 10-4, that day.

Next:

The Bisons wrap up their series with the Red Sox at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, and it’ll be right-handed Sean Reid-Foley (4-1, 3.73) on the mound for the Bisons. They will then return home Friday to play three games against Lehigh Valley and four more against Pawtucket.