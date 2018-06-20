Beer notes: New sour from Big Ditch, Wegmans sushi at Resurgence

Big Ditch works with Elmwood Village Farmers Market



Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.) will release Bidwell Wild on June 23. The beer is a complex sour ale, brewed with unsold fruit, in collaboration with various farmers from the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.

The 5.4 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) wild ale takes advantage of the wild yeast and bacteria cultures present on the skin of the fruit, instead of using traditional brewer’s yeast.

Bidwell Wild was aged for approximately two years in wine barrels from Medina's Leonard Oakes Estate Winery before blending and bottling into 500 milliliters bottles, which were then dipped in wax for sealing.

The bottles will be sold for $15 each, with a limit of one case per person. A portion of sales will be donated back to the Elmwood Village Farmers Market. Call 854-5050.

[Read: Yoga, healthy eating on tap at Elmwood Village Farmers Market]

Resurgence pairs with Wegmans sushi



Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) will host its first sushi and beer pairing dinner, in collaboration with Wegmans, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. June 21. Tickets are $14.85, available pre-sale only, here.

Ticket holders will enjoy one flight of Resurgence beers and eight pieces of sushi (no substitutions). Pairings include cucumber saison with a spicy tuna roll, blood orange saison with Buffalo shrimp roll and Cosmic Truth with a Philadelphia roll. Call 381-9868.

[Related: Smiles at Taste of Vegan at Resurgence | Smiles at Kegs & Eggs in Resurgence]