Buffalo police are looking for the suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery.

The robber passed a note to a teller at 9:30 a.m. at the M&T Bank branch at 1877 Main St., just north of East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo police said.

An undetermined amount of cash was stolen, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's tip line at 716-847-2255.