Adams and Mobley look to end St. Bonaventure's NBA Draft drought

Jaylen Adams hasn't stayed in one place for long this spring.

The former St. Bonaventure point guard has worked out with 13 teams from coast-to-coast in preparation for Thursday night's NBA Draft at the Brooklyn-based Barclays Center (7 p.m., ESPN).

Let's run down the list: The Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards. That's in addition to his work at the Portsmouth Invitational, a four-night amateur tournament in Virginia.

"I've been around the block," Adams said. "It's been so busy that I haven't had the time to really appreciate what's really going on. Today, I really talked to my family and realized how special a time it really is."

His former teammate, shooting guard Matt Mobley, has been accumulating miles as well. He also showcased his skills at the Portsmouth Invitational in addition to workouts with the Nets, Hornets, Lakers, Utah Jazz, Sacremento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

Together, the dynamic duo led St. Bonaventure to its best season in decades, featuring the Bonnies' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and their first tourney victory since 1970. But did either show enough to become the first Bona draft pick since Andrew Nicholson in 2012?

Adams was widely considered the best NBA prospect of the Big 4 seniors, but he's fallen off the major mock drafts as of late. Sports Illustrated has him slotted at No. 96 in their Top 100 prospect rankings. He's clearly got the skills as a playmaker, but teams will have to get past his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame.

"Adams is tough, experienced and a quality shot-maker who was a terrific college player, but struggled at the Portsmouth Invitational, where he failed to register much of an impression," wrote SI's Jeremy Woo in his final draft rankings on Monday. "He’s a long shot, but should have a chance to better acquit himself in front of teams at summer league."

Adams said he doesn't concern himself much with mock drafts, citing the difficulty of predicting the second round.

"I don't really know what to expect," Adams said. "The pre-draft went well. I got good feedback from the teams and teams really like me. So, anything can happen."

His individual resume speaks for itself. The Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year graduated as the top scoring guard in the history of the program, slotting in at sixth overall in the Bona all-time record book. He also finished second on the team's all-time 3-pointer list and third in assists. This season, he averaged 19.1 points per game, good for second in the conference, and became the first player in Division I basketball since 2014 to have back-to-back 40-point games. He set a school record in his second 40-point game, hitting 10 3-pointers against Saint Louis.

A nagging ankle injury, suffered in an exhibition game against Alfred University, was one of the few things that could slow him down this year. He said the rehab process is still ongoing but it is feeling better every day.

The pre-draft process hasn't come with many surprises for Adams, who got a taste last year after entering his name into the draft without hiring an agent. That allowed him to return for his senior campaign with feedback from professional organizations.

"It kind of gave me a boost of confidence going in, just knowing what to expect," Adams said. "I didn't have any nerves this time. I knew what I was going to see. That definitely helped me a lot, last year getting the feedback."

As for his former backcourt partner, it's obvious why teams would be intrigued by Mobley's shooting prowess. He hit 105 3-pointers this season, a St. Bonaventure program record. He also set an A-10 Tournament record with nine 3-pointers in the Bonnies' 83-77 win against Richmond.

Mobley also isn't on any of the major mock drafts and didn't make SI's Top 100 cut. He's a bit undersized as well, listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds.

"I've enjoyed being in the process with him," Adams said. "That's like my brother. We talk to each other about workouts, try to help each other out for the next one."

The only non-Bona draft eligible Big 4 player to work out for an individual team was Niagara's Kahlil Dukes, who spent time with the Lakers. The Purple Eagles tweeted out a photo of their former point guard with NBA legend and Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson.

University at Buffalo's Wes Clark took part in the Professional Basketball Combine, a secondary combine for those who don't get invited to the NBA Combine, and was at a pro day in North Carolina. Both were attended by NBA personnel. Canisius' Isaiah Reese had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, but pulled his name out of the draft and opted to return to school in late May.