Actors amplified: Dennis Quaid visits with music in mind

Dennis Quaid's film career has spanned more than 40 years. Now, the Houston native is fronting his own rock and country soul outfit, the Sharks. The tour brings Dennis Quaid and the Sharks here for a show at 8 p.m. June 23 in the Bear’s Den at Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls. Here's a look.

On screen: Quaid’s lengthy film career includes prominent 1980s roles in “The Right Stuff” and “Innerspace,” as well as convincing sports-related turns in “Everybody’s All-American,” “Any Given Sunday” and “The Rookie.”

On stage: The Houston, Texas native Quaid is now fronting his own rock and country soul outfit, the Sharks. Dealing in original and cover material, the band’s comprised of a variety of California-based players, including guitarist Jamie James, who previously played with Steppenwolf and the Harry Dean Stanton Band—which was also fronted by another on-screen favorite.

Life imitating art: For anyone questioning Quaid’s chops to front his own sweaty rock 'n’ roll brigade, please be directed to your local Netflix account, and find the actor’s take on Jerry Lee Lewis in 1989’s “Great Balls of Fire!” He replicated the piano pioneer’s manic on-stage persona, destroying piano keys and wailing through rockabilly numbers with enough vigor that he earned Lewis’s stamp of approval. Was the movie great? Meh, but it certainly showed Quaid as viable in the role of musician.

What to expect from rocker Quaid: Based on previous engagements, the cherished thespian won’t be lighting his piano on fire, as the Killer famously did in the 1950s. But with Fender in hand, the Sharks’ frontman will deliver a series of originals, as well as incendiary covers from the likes of The Animals, The Doors and fellow Texan, Buddy Holly. All told, plan for a night of general rock n’ roll appreciation—and a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on.

Tickets: start at $75. Visit senecaniagaracasino.com.